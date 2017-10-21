BBC Sport - Chelsea 4-2 Watford: Marco Silva says 'fantastic' Hornets deserved to win
Fantastic Watford did not deserve to lose - Silva
- From the section Football
Watford boss Marco Silva says his side did "not deserve to lose" and believes the Hornets could have won the game, before two late Chelsea goals saw them fall to a 4-2 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Watford
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired