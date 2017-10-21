Ian Henderson: Rochdale captain signs new deal until 2020

Ian Henderson
Ian Henderson has made 219 appearances for Oldham, scoring 74 goals.

Rochdale captain Ian Henderson has signed a contract extension to keep him with the League One club until the summer of 2020.

The 32-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Colchester in March 2013 before joining on a full-time basis in July of that year.

"To have secured my future until 2020 is unbelievable," Henderson said.

"I want to see my career out at this football club, because I enjoy it here. Me and the manager are a great match."

