Match ends, Hamburger SV 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Hamburg 0-1 Bayern Munich
-
Bayern Munich made it three wins in a row under Jupp Heynckes as they beat Hamburg to move level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.
Lowly Hamburg had Gideon Jung sent off in the first half for a mistimed sliding tackle on Kingsley Coman.
Thomas Muller replaced James Rodriguez at half-time and set up the only goal for Corentin Tolisso, who scored from close range.
Muller's cameo only lasted 10 minutes as an injury forced him to be replaced by Thiago - who went on to hit the post twice.
Dortmund remain top of the table - although only on goal difference from Bayern - after drawing 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Line-ups
Hamburg
- 1Mathenia
- 5Mavraj
- 9Papadopoulos
- 4van DrongelenSubstituted forItoat 76'minutes
- 2Diekmeier
- 28JungBooked at 39mins
- 24SakaiBooked at 73mins
- 6dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 14HuntSubstituted forHoltbyat 62'minutes
- 11HahnSubstituted forKosticat 76'minutes
- 7Wood
Substitutes
- 8Holtby
- 12Souza Silva
- 13Pollersbeck
- 15Waldschmidt
- 17Kostic
- 19Schipplock
- 43Ito
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 24TolissoBooked at 75mins
- 23Vidal
- 10Robben
- 11RodríguezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutesSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 55'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forKimmichat 90+3'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 17Boateng
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 28Wriedt
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 57,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Kingsley Coman.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Diekmeier with a cross.
Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Diekmeier.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mergim Mavraj.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Filip Kostic replaces André Hahn.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Tatsuya Ito replaces Rick van Drongelen.
Booking
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Dennis Diekmeier (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gotoku Sakai (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gotoku Sakai (Hamburger SV).
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Arjen Robben following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Douglas Santos.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Lewis Holtby replaces Aaron Hunt.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gotoku Sakai.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos.