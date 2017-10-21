Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have not won in three games in all competitions

England Under-17 winger Jadon Sancho made his Borussia Dortmund debut as the Bundesliga leaders drew with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The £10m summer signing from Manchester City came on with eight minutes left but could not help his side find a winner.

Dortmund remain top after a hugely entertaining draw, now only one point above RB Leipzig - who beat Stuttgart 1-0 thanks to Marcel Sabitzer's goal.

They had led 2-0 through Nuri Sahin - who diverted Marc Bartra's wayward shot into the net - and Maximilian Philipp's shot from the edge of the box.

But Frankfurt battled back thanks to a Sebastien Haller penalty and Marius Wolf's first Bundesliga goal - which came after he was picked out in space in the area.

Sancho, who was recalled from the Under-17 World Cup during the week, replaced Philipp in the closing stages of the game.

Bayern Munich will go level on points with Dortmund if they beat Hamburg at 17:30 BST.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen won 5-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach and Hannover won 2-1 away to Augsburg.