Match ends, Barcelona 2, Málaga 0.
Barcelona 2-0 Malaga
Andres Iniesta scored his first goal in over a year as unbeaten La Liga leaders Barcelona saw off winless Malaga.
Barcelona led within two minutes as Gerard Deulofeu scored his first goal for the club, but it should not have counted as the ball went out of play before Lucas Digne's cross.
Their second was less controversial as Lionel Messi found captain Iniesta, whose deflected shot flew past debutant keeper Andres Prieto - his first strike since scoring against Celtic in the Champions League in September 2016.
Malaga - who did have chances to score - remain bottom on only one point, having only scored three goals in nine games. Barca, on the other hand, have won eight of their nine matches.
The hosts are four points above unbeaten Valencia, who impressively beat fifth-placed Sevilla 4-0 earlier on Saturday.
Real Madrid, another four points behind Valencia, host Eibar on Sunday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 14Mascherano
- 23UmtitiBooked at 74mins
- 19Digne
- 16DeulofeuSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 72'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 76'minutes
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 15Paulinho
- 17Alcácer
- 21André Gomes
Malaga
- 25Prieto
- 18RosalesBooked at 21mins
- 4HernándezBooked at 26mins
- 22Baysse
- 7Pérez
- 5RolónSubstituted forCecchiniat 68'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 8González MoralesBooked at 39mins
- 20Gontán Gallardo
- 16PeñarandaSubstituted forBastónat 72'minutes
- 11Castro
- 24RolánSubstituted forAñor Acostaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bastón
- 10Añor Acosta
- 12Garrido Cifuentes
- 13Gönen
- 19Cecchini
- 27Robles
- 28Mula
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 74,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Málaga 0.
Attempt blocked. Juan Carlos Pérez (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanpi.
Attempt saved. Juanpi (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Carlos Pérez with a cross.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Samuel Umtiti is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andrés Prieto.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andrés Prieto.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Luis Suárez.
Booking
Emanuel Cecchini (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Juanpi (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Sergio Busquets.
Attempt missed. Luis Hernández (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juanpi following a set piece situation.
Booking
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Borja Bastón (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Roberto following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Emanuel Cecchini (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Borja Bastón replaces Adalberto Peñaranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Gerard Deulofeu.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Emanuel Cecchini replaces Esteban Rolón.
Delay in match Lucas Digne (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Keko (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Keko (Málaga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro with a cross.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Esteban Rolón (Málaga).
Offside, Málaga. Roberto Rosales tries a through ball, but Juan Carlos Pérez is caught offside.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Baysse (Málaga).
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
Adalberto Peñaranda (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.