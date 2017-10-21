Italian Serie A
Napoli0Inter Milan0

Napoli v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 11Maggio
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25Miranda
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 11Vecino
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 87Candreva
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 10João Mário
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 17Karamoh
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jorginho (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jorginho.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st October 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli98102652125
2Inter Milan97201751223
3Juventus86112171419
4Lazio861121101119
5Sampdoria8521169717
6Roma7502145915
7Bologna842288014
8Torino83411413113
9Chievo833299012
10AC Milan84041213-112
11Fiorentina83141211110
12Atalanta8233131309
13Udinese82061315-26
14Cagliari8206614-86
15Hellas Verona8134416-126
16Crotone9135619-136
17Genoa8125813-55
18SPAL8125714-75
19Sassuolo8125415-115
20Benevento8008219-170
View full Italian Serie A table

