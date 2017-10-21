Attempt missed. Jorginho (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Napoli v Inter Milan
-
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 17Hamsik
- 7Callejón
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 6Silva Duarte
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 55Nagatomo
- 11Vecino
- 5Gagliardini
- 87Candreva
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 10João Mário
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.