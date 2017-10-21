Mali beat Ghana to reach U-17 World Cup semi-final
Mali are through to the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India after a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Saturday's quarter-final.
The Eaglets dominated the game which was overshadowed by difficult, wet conditions in Guwahati amidst heavy rain.
The Malians were rewarded for their bright start with a 15th minute goal from Hadji Drame.
In the second half, Djemoussa Traore doubled Mali's lead.
Traore's long-range shot went in following a mistake from Ghana's 14-year-old goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in the 61st minute.
As the rain continued to lash down, the players found it increasingly difficult to negotiate the pitch.
Despite the conditions, Ghana pulled a goal back in the 70th minute as Kudus Mohammed converted a penalty.
The Black Starlets tried hard to find an equaliser but Mali held on to secure the victory.
Mali, who reached the final of the Under-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, will play either Iran or Spain in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday.