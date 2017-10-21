Mali beat Ghana to reach U-17 World Cup semi-final

Mali beat Ghana 2-1 in heavy rain in Guwahati

Mali are through to the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India after a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Saturday's quarter-final.

The Eaglets dominated the game which was overshadowed by difficult, wet conditions in Guwahati amidst heavy rain.

The Malians were rewarded for their bright start with a 15th minute goal from Hadji Drame.

In the second half, Djemoussa Traore doubled Mali's lead.

Traore's long-range shot went in following a mistake from Ghana's 14-year-old goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in the 61st minute.

As the rain continued to lash down, the players found it increasingly difficult to negotiate the pitch.

Despite the conditions, Ghana pulled a goal back in the 70th minute as Kudus Mohammed converted a penalty.

The Black Starlets tried hard to find an equaliser but Mali held on to secure the victory.

Mali, who reached the final of the Under-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, will play either Iran or Spain in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday.