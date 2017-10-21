Mali beat Ghana to reach U-17 World Cup semi-final

Mali vs Ghana
Mali beat Ghana 2-1 in heavy rain in Guwahati

Mali are through to the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India after a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Saturday's quarter-final.

The Eaglets dominated the game which was overshadowed by difficult, wet conditions in Guwahati amidst heavy rain.

The Malians were rewarded for their bright start with a 15th minute goal from Hadji Drame.

In the second half, Djemoussa Traore doubled Mali's lead.

Traore's long-range shot went in following a mistake from Ghana's 14-year-old goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in the 61st minute.

As the rain continued to lash down, the players found it increasingly difficult to negotiate the pitch.

Despite the conditions, Ghana pulled a goal back in the 70th minute as Kudus Mohammed converted a penalty.

The Black Starlets tried hard to find an equaliser but Mali held on to secure the victory.

Mali, who reached the final of the Under-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, will play either Iran or Spain in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired