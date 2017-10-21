BBC Sport - Chelsea 4-2 Watford: Antonio Conte reflects on a 'positive performance' against Hornets

Conte praises Chelsea's 'incredible spirit'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises his side's "incredible spirit and character" to come from behind and score twice late in the game against Watford.

MATCH REPORT:Chelsea 4-2 Watford

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.

