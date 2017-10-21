BBC Sport - Chelsea 4-2 Watford: Antonio Conte reflects on a 'positive performance' against Hornets
Conte praises Chelsea's 'incredible spirit'
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises his side's "incredible spirit and character" to come from behind and score twice late in the game against Watford.
MATCH REPORT:Chelsea 4-2 Watford
