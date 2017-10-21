BBC Sport - Swansea City FC Community Trust have made it possible to train and gain fire-fighter skills

Swansea's Nathan Dyer joins cadets on fire and rescue training

Swansea City's Nathan Dyer joins a group of young cadets on fire and rescue service training organised through the Swans Football Club Community Trust.

Watch more Premier League in the community features here.

