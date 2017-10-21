BBC Sport - Slaven Bilic: Jermaine Jenas & Matthew Upson discuss West Ham manager's future
It felt like the end for Bilic - Jenas
- From the section Football
Football Focus pundits Jermaine Jenas and Matthew Upson discuss the potential fate of West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, following the Hammers' 3-0 home defeat by Brighton.
READ MORE: Bilic 'not worried' about West Ham future after 3-0 defeat
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired