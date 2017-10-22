Rangers 0-2 Motherwell: How players rated in Scottish League Cup semi-final

Louis Moult's second-half double took Motherwell into the Scottish League Cup final

Louis Moult's two goals earned Motherwell victory over Rangers and sealed their place in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

The in-form striker netted for the ninth and 10th time this season, as the Steelmen secured a date with defending champions Celtic on 26 November.

Rangers squandered a host of chances, with Josh Windass, Carlos Pena and Declan John among those passing up opportunities.

And there was late controversy too, as Moult clashed with Gers defender Bruno Alves, after both managers had been sent to the stands.

Here, former Scotland captain Willie Miller, who won three League Cups with Aberdeen, assesses the performances of those in action at the national stadium.

RANGERS

Jak Alnwick (goalkeeper) 6

The keeper was at fault for the first goal and was also caught off his line at the second, so all in all not a great day for him.

James Tavernier (right-back) 6

The full-back wasn't his usual self going forward. He wasn't the influence I expected him to be on the game and can do much better.

Fabio Cardoso (centre-back) 6

Fabio Cardoso was left bloodied by Ryan Bowman's challenge

I thought he did ok as Rangers didn't have much defending to do. He was up against a physical challenge in the Motherwell forwards but was up for it. Went off after an elbow to the face.

Bruno Alves (centre-back) 6

Eventually lost the plot and could easily have been sent off late in the game for a kick-out at Moult. With his experience he shouldn't be getting involved in such situations.

Bruno Alves escaped punishment for a late clash with Moult

Declan John (left-back) 8

He was the better of the two full-backs and was a good outlet going forward. Got a few good crosses into the box and was one of Rangers' better performers.

Ryan Jack (centre midfield) 7

He did ok in the midfield. He was the only one in the Rangers side that showed some composure in the second half when the game was slipping away from his team.

Graham Dorrans (centre midfield) 6

I thought this game was made for him to stamp his authority on it, but he was unable to do it.

Carlos Pena (attacking midfielder) 5

Carlos Pena headed wide as Rangers pressed for an opener

Offered nothing, other than keeping Carl McHugh occupied. Was replaced after an hour.

Daniel Candeias (winger) 7

The winger took up some good positions but his crossing wasn't good enough and he had a couple of wild shots at goal.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Rangers' Daniel Candeias

Josh Windass (attacking midfielder) 7

Effective up to a point. He got himself into dangerous positions but was unable to connect properly on a few occasions. Lacking composure in front of goal.

Alfredo Morelos (striker) 6

Well marshalled by the Motherwell defence and struggled to get into it. Wasn't in the right places at the right times.

Alfredo Morelos was unable to add to his eight Rangers goals

Substitutes

Aaron Nemane (replaced Pena after 60 minutes) 6

Couple of good runs and he showed his pace without having a significant impact.

Ross McCrorie (replaced Cardoso after 67 minutes) 6

Came on in a difficult situation but the youngster did well enough.

Eduardo Herrera (replaced Windass after 75 minutes) 6

Game was all but over by the time he came on.

MOTHERWELL

Trevor Carson (goalkeeper) 8

A very confident performance from the keeper. Did extremely well with anything that came his way and was a safe pair of hands at corners when his side needed it most.

Trevor Carson denied Josh Windass on three occasions

Chris Cadden (right wing-back) 6

Wasn't as effective as he usually is, although he had a better second half like many of his team. Left some space in behind him in the opening 45 minutes.

Cedric Kipre (centre-back) 5

His manager said after the game that he was unwell and he certainly played like he was under the weather. His positioning was off and his timing was completely out of sync. Played like a man that should've been in his bed.

Cedric Kipre looked set to open the scoring with a close-range strike, but his effort was blocked on the line by Ryan Jack

Peter Hartley (centre-back) 7

Dogged display in that back three. He is a good physical presence, although Rangers did create plenty in the first half. Much stronger second half.

Charles Dunne (centre-back) 7

Defensively, a very good display as he kept things tight down the left side.

Richard Tait (left wing-back) 6

The full-back wasn't particularly effective. He didn't get forward as much as I'd have expected and was exposed defensively a few times.

Allan Campbell (centre midfield) 6

I was expecting a bit more from the youngster. The Motherwell midfield was overrun in the first half. He has been doing well but this wasn't a great day for him.

Andy Rose (centre midfield) 6

Not much of an influence on the game but probably did exactly the job he was asked to do.

Carl McHugh (centre midfield) 6

A lot of his game was spent nullifying any potential threat from Pena, and he did that well.

Carl McHugh and Chris Cadden celebrate reaching the League Cup final

Ryan Bowman (striker) 6

I'd rather have him on my team than against me, although he should have been sent off. Seemed to elbow Cardoso in the first half, which he was booked for, but got away with a worse one on the same player in the second half.

Louis Moult (striker) 10

A guy who can lead the line, has a great physical presence and works hard as well. He took up a great position for the first goal and his second was simply delightful. By the end Alves had lost the plot trying to cope with him.

Moult's second goal was a superb lob from the edge of the box

Substitutes

Gael Bigirimana (replaced Campbell after 72 minutes) 6

Showed some composure and put his foot on the ball when his team needed it.

Alex Fisher (replaced Bowman after 90 minutes) 6

On too late to make an impact.