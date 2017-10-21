Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee, Hamilton, Anderlecht, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has confirmed that Hearts made a bid for him during the summer transfer window and the 21-year-old has admitted he was flattered by the interest. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has resolved to rectify his side's defensive concerns when the transfer window re-opens in January, with injury-jinxed Jozo Simunovic having suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem. (The National)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is a major doubt for the return Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich on Hallowe'en after suffering a repeat of the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the past month. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane reckons Brendan Rodgers' side are not learning any lessons from their mistakes in the Champions League. (Evening Times)

Anderlecht manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has conceded it will be "almost impossible" to beat Celtic into third spot in their Champions League group after his own side's 4-0 defeat by Paris St-Germain. (The Herald)

Celtic pocketed more money from last season's Champions League than 13 other teams who reached the group stage - despite the Glasgow club failing to win a game. (Daily Record)

Seething Celtic are embroiled in a row with Scottish League Cup semi-final rivals Hibernian over unsold tickets that could result in 10,000 seats being empty at Hampden Park on Saturday because the Edinburgh club have only sold half of their quota despite demanding a 50/50 split of the briefs. (Daily Record)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has been warned he will have to fight to reclaim a starting place after head coach Neil Lennon confirmed that Ross Laidlaw will start the League Cup semi-final against Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Graeme Souness has revealed that he tried to beat Celtic to the signing of John Collins from Hibs while in charge of Rangers in the late 1980s. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has insisted been distracted by the situation surrounding striker Kenny Miller, who has not played in recent games amid murmurs of dressing-room discontent, ahead of Sunday's League Cup semi-final with Motherwell. (Evening Times)

Rangers are "cutting their own throat" over the row between manager Pedro Caixinha and striker Kenny Miller, according to former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist. (Evening Times)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says his parents will not be at Hampden Park on Sunday as his side face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final as only a place in the final will persuade his father to give up a weekend at their caravan in Portrush. (The National)

Former Hibernian, Motherwell and Rangers defender Craig Paterson says his father only came to watch him in one game - to see George Best play. (The Scotsman)

Defender Michael Smith thinks playing for Hearts is the ideal way to re-ignite his World Cup dream despite being overlooked by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill for last month's final group qualifiers with Germany and the Czech Republic. (The National)

Dundee striker Marcus Haber has played himself into contention for Saturday's league trip to Patrick Thistle by scoring in the Development League draw with Falkirk on Tuesday night. (Evening Telegraph)

Former Dundee manager Paul Hartley has made clear he is not making a move to add crocked Dens Park centre-half James McPake to his coaching staff at Falkirk. (Evening Telegraph)

Hamilton Academical have written to every senior club in Britain to warn of the online scam that cost them almost £1m and which has forced club directors to put up £500,000 to keep the Scottish Premiership side afloat. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fit-again Glasgow Warriors fly-half Stuart Hogg smashed a club speed test to earn a return to the starting line-up. (The Scotsman)