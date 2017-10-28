Berwick Rangers v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|9
|7
|1
|1
|26
|12
|14
|22
|2
|Montrose
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|11
|1
|17
|3
|Peterhead
|9
|5
|1
|3
|20
|12
|8
|16
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|9
|6
|15
|5
|Elgin
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|12
|4
|14
|6
|Annan Athletic
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|10
|3
|13
|7
|Berwick
|9
|4
|0
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|12
|8
|Clyde
|9
|2
|2
|5
|15
|21
|-6
|8
|9
|Edinburgh City
|9
|2
|0
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|9
|1
|2
|6
|3
|13
|-10
|5
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired