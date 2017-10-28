East Fife v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|5
|19
|22
|2
|Ayr
|10
|6
|2
|2
|29
|13
|16
|20
|3
|Arbroath
|10
|5
|2
|3
|27
|15
|12
|17
|4
|Albion
|10
|5
|0
|5
|24
|23
|1
|15
|5
|East Fife
|10
|5
|0
|5
|14
|20
|-6
|15
|6
|Stranraer
|9
|4
|2
|3
|18
|17
|1
|14
|7
|Alloa
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|12
|8
|Airdrieonians
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|11
|9
|Queen's Park
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|22
|-13
|8
|10
|Forfar
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|26
|-20
|5
