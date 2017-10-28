Scottish League One
Ayr15:00Stranraer
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers97112451922
2Ayr1062229131620
3Arbroath1052327151217
4Albion105052423115
5East Fife105051420-615
6Stranraer94231817114
7Alloa103341417-312
8Airdrieonians103251421-711
9Queen's Park10226922-138
10Forfar10127626-205
View full Scottish League One table

