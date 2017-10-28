St Mirren v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|13
|8
|22
|2
|Dunfermline
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25
|10
|15
|20
|3
|Livingston
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|13
|4
|18
|4
|Dundee Utd
|10
|5
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|17
|5
|Queen of Sth
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|15
|6
|Morton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|10
|3
|15
|7
|Dumbarton
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|10
|8
|Inverness CT
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|9
|Falkirk
|10
|1
|5
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|8
|10
|Brechin
|10
|0
|2
|8
|6
|21
|-15
|2
Scottish Premiership, Sat 28 Oct, 12:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
SPFL updates, Sat 28 Oct, 14:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (FM)
Scottish Premiership, Sat 28 Oct, 15:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
SPFL results, Sat 28 Oct, 16:20 BST, BBC One Scotland
More football related laughs, Sat 28 Oct, 17:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish sport news and interviews, Sun 29 Oct, 12:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership highlights, Sun 29 Oct, 18:00 BST, BBC Two Scotland
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired