Scottish Championship
Livingston15:00Brechin
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Brechin City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren107122113822
2Dunfermline1062225101520
3Livingston105321713418
4Dundee Utd105231011-117
5Queen of Sth104331511415
6Morton104331310315
7Dumbarton10244814-610
8Inverness CT102351216-49
9Falkirk10154614-88
10Brechin10028621-152
View full Scottish Championship table

