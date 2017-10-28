Gateshead v Dover Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dover
|17
|9
|5
|3
|24
|12
|12
|32
|2
|Macclesfield
|17
|10
|2
|5
|18
|16
|2
|32
|3
|Wrexham
|17
|8
|5
|4
|14
|10
|4
|29
|4
|Sutton United
|17
|8
|5
|4
|24
|22
|2
|29
|5
|Woking
|17
|9
|1
|7
|24
|24
|0
|28
|6
|Aldershot
|17
|7
|6
|4
|28
|20
|8
|27
|7
|Dag & Red
|17
|7
|6
|4
|28
|20
|8
|27
|8
|Bromley
|17
|8
|3
|6
|26
|20
|6
|27
|9
|Boreham Wood
|17
|7
|5
|5
|25
|19
|6
|26
|10
|Maidstone United
|16
|7
|5
|4
|22
|18
|4
|26
|11
|Maidenhead United
|17
|7
|5
|5
|27
|24
|3
|26
|12
|Ebbsfleet
|17
|5
|9
|3
|24
|20
|4
|24
|13
|Halifax
|17
|6
|6
|5
|17
|17
|0
|24
|14
|Hartlepool
|17
|6
|6
|5
|17
|17
|0
|24
|15
|Gateshead
|17
|5
|6
|6
|21
|18
|3
|21
|16
|Tranmere
|17
|5
|6
|6
|13
|13
|0
|21
|17
|Eastleigh
|16
|4
|7
|5
|18
|18
|0
|19
|18
|Fylde
|16
|4
|7
|5
|24
|25
|-1
|19
|19
|Leyton Orient
|17
|5
|3
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|18
|20
|Chester
|16
|3
|6
|7
|16
|25
|-9
|15
|21
|Guiseley
|17
|2
|8
|7
|14
|28
|-14
|14
|22
|Barrow
|17
|2
|7
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|13
|23
|Torquay
|17
|2
|5
|10
|17
|29
|-12
|11
|24
|Solihull Moors
|17
|3
|2
|12
|18
|32
|-14
|11
