Bournemouth v Chelsea

Jermain Defoe's next goal will be his 200th in league competition

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is set to return after missing their last two league and cup games with a hamstring injury.

Joshua King has recovered from a virus but is doubtful with a back problem, while Ryan Fraser will be monitored after suffering a knock in midweek.

Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Victor Moses remain sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to start despite making his debut in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "In two of the last four Premier League seasons, the champions have lost only three league games - and it's very rare for a team with more than five defeats in a season to win the title.

"So Antonio Conte is bound to be concerned that, having lost three of the opening nine league games of this campaign, his side need to go on a long unbeaten run.

"Bournemouth have just had arguably their best week of the season so far, and will have fond memories of winning at the Bridge a little under two years ago.

"If that result were to be repeated at the Vitality Stadium this weekend it would leave many critics already writing off Chelsea's chances of retaining their title."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The two wins in different competitions for us coming into this game have done massive things for our confidence.

"The Stoke game was a massive result in difficult conditions. The players showed a lot of traits that we're going to need between now and the end of the season to lift ourselves out of our current position.

"That has been huge in building up momentum and performances have improved since the start of the season and hopefully that continues."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth remain in the relegation zone despite their win at Stoke, and I think they will stay there for at least another week.

Chelsea beat the Cherries comfortably home and away last season and should be too strong this time too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won seven of nine league and cup meetings with Bournemouth.

The Blues lost their first Premier League game against the Cherries, at Stamford Bridge in December 2015, but have won the subsequent three meetings (including two trips to the Vitality Stadium), scoring a total of 10 goals.

Bournemouth's only previous home win against Chelsea came in the second tier on 3 September 1988.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's tally of seven points from nine games is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season.

The Cherries' only previous Premier League home win against London opposition was a 3-2 victory against West Ham in March (D3, L6).

Jermain Defoe is the only player to score in the Premier League against Chelsea for four different clubs (Tottenham, West Ham, Sunderland and Portsmouth) and could extend that to five clubs in this game.

Defoe's next goal will be his 200th in league competition (including 11 for MLS side Toronto).

Andrew Surman has scored two goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 81 games in the competition.

Asmir Begovic is set to play his 200th game in the Premier League. He made 19 top-flight appearances for Chelsea in two seasons before joining Bournemouth this summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since defeats at West Ham and Stoke in, respectively, October and November 2015.

Since the start of last season, 53 of Chelsea's league goals have been scored by Spaniards. The only La Liga side with a higher total in that period are Athletic Bilbao (61), who only select players with a Basque background.

with a Basque background. The Blues kept 10 clean sheets in 12 league games between 1 October and Boxing Day last season, coinciding with their shift to a back three. But since then they have recorded just eight shut-outs in 29 top-flight matches.

Eden Hazard has scored four goals in as many league games against Bournemouth, with three of those arriving on the south coast.

Michy Batshuayi has scored six goals as a substitute in the Premier League since the start of last season - only Olivier Giroud, with seven, has more.

Cesc Fabregas' next goal will be his 50th in the Premier League. He would become the third Spaniard to reach the milestone, after Fernando Torres (85) and Diego Costa (52).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 59%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.