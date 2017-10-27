Arsenal v Swansea City

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has failed to score in seven of his last nine home league appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's home game against Swansea.

Defenders Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi have returned to training and may be involved.

Swansea left-back Martin Olsson misses out with the hamstring injury he suffered in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester United.

Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanchez remain sidelined with respective hamstring and thigh injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "Arsenal may have needed extra-time to see off Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but it has not been a bad week for the Gunners, who rose back into the top five last weekend.

"A home game against struggling Swansea looks like a straightforward fixture on paper, especially given that Arsenal have won their last nine league games at the Emirates - yet Swansea can take heart from having claimed 10 points from six previous Premier League visits.

"We're entering into a crucial part of the season for Arsenal, with a trip Manchester City next week followed by the north London derby against Tottenham, so they cannot afford another slip up against their Emirates bogey side in what will be Arsene Wenger's 800th Premier League."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "We need to keep our impeccable record at home. We have no room for missing games because we've had bad results away from home."

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We feel quite upbeat about this game and those coming up. We know Arsenal are in a good moment and had a good victory at Everton last week.

"But we have to be as strong and determined as we were defensively at Tottenham, and hope we have a little more of the ball than we had in that game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea usually try to shut up shop when they go away from home - they have only conceded one goal in four away league games so far this season.

They will probably try that tactic again but I don't see them holding out at the Emirates, and it is hard to see them causing many problems at the other end.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea are the only club to have won more top-flight matches away to Arsenal than they have lost, with four victories and three defeats in eight games.

However, they did lose last season's corresponding fixture 3-2, which was then-manager Bob Bradley's first game in charge.

Paul Clement's reign as Swansea boss also began with a game against Arsenal: a 4-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium in January.

Arsenal have won three of the past four meetings, scoring 12 goals.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won nine successive league games at the Emirates Stadium.

They have scored 22 goals during that run and kept seven clean sheets.

Arsenal haven't lost a Premier League home match since they were beaten 2-1 by Watford in January.

They have scored 23 headed goals in the Premier League since the start of 2016-17, four more than any other side.

Arsene Wenger will be taking charge of his 800th Premier League match, 10 behind Sir Alex Ferguson's record.

Swansea City

Swansea have taken nine points from six away matches, with their only defeat coming against West Ham in their most recent away fixture.

They have conceded only once in their last five away league games dating back to May.

Swansea have scored just six league goals this season; only Crystal Palace, with two, have fewer.

Tammy Abraham has scored four of Swansea's six league goals.

The Swans have scored 11 own goals since the start of the 2015-16 season, more than twice as many as any other side. Federico Fernandez has scored three of them.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 12% Probability of home win: 83% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.