West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Nicolas Otamendi celebrates scoring for Manchester City
Nicolas Otamendi's goal against Burnley helped Manchester City claim a seventh straight league win

TEAM NEWS

West Brom pair Craig Dawson and James Morrison are both injured, while Jonny Evans is doubtful with a groin problem.

Gareth Barry is fit despite coming off after 53 minutes at Southampton, and Oliver Burke and Hal Robson-Kanu may come back into contention.

Manchester City made nine changes for their Carabao Cup game versus Wolves and will recall key men such as Nicolas Otamendi, Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson.

Ilkay Gundogan is unlikely to feature after suffering from cramp on Tuesday.

Defenders Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany remain injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "I read this week that, under Tony Pulis, Albion have had less of the ball than their opponents in 93 of 103 Premier League games.

"Let's just call it 94 from 104 now, with the Baggies almost certain to be out-passed on Saturday and needing to be at their dogged and defensive best to get a result.

"Encouragement could come from how they ran City close in the Carabao Cup in September despite having only a third of possession - and from near-neighbours Wolves going even closer whilst seeing even less of the ball on Tuesday.

"That, or a plan altogether more cunning: substitute the ball for one that's a little bit lighter."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "We've fallen down on things in games that we haven't before. There are times when it's difficult but you have to continue to believe in what you're doing.

"You're only one or two results away from it clicking. That breeze is blowing a bit stronger so you have to lift your head and keep walking."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't see City losing here, although I do not see West Brom boss Tony Pulis letting them run up a cricket score.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won the last 11 league meetings - and they also beat the Baggies 2-1 at The Hawthorns in the Carabao Cup last month.
  • The Baggies have only twice lost a dozen consecutive league games against a particular opponent - versus Chelsea and Liverpool.
  • City have won 14 of their last 15 top-flight games against Albion, with the only exception being a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns in 2011.
  • West Brom's most recent league victory against City was in December 2008, when Luke Moore and Roman Bednar were on target in a 2-1 win.

West Bromwich Albion

  • The Baggies are winless in seven league games (D4, L3) and have just two victories in their last 18 top-flight fixtures (D6, L10).
  • West Brom are unbeaten in their four league games at home this season, although they have drawn the last three.
  • Their most recent home defeat in the division was 1-0 to Chelsea on 12 May.
  • The Baggies' seven league goals this season have been scored by seven different nationalities.
  • Tony Pulis has won only one of his 17 Premier League matches as a manager against Manchester City (D4, L12). His sole victory came with Stoke in January 2009.
  • Pulis also lost against City as the Potters manager in the 2011 FA Cup final, and as Gillingham boss in the third tier play-off final in 1999.

Manchester City

  • Victory would give City 28 points - equalling the record after 10 matches of a Premier League season.
  • The two previous sides to reach that mark (Chelsea in 2005 and City themselves in 2011) went on to win the title.
  • City have won seven straight top-flight games - their best run since a club record sequence of 11 victories from April to September 2015.
  • Their tally of 32 goals is the second highest at this stage of a Premier League campaign. Only City themselves have bettered this record, with Roberto Mancini's side scoring 33 times in nine games in 2011-12.
  • The most goals a Pep Guardiola-led team has scored after 10 fixtures of a top-flight campaign is 34 by Barcelona in 2008-09.
  • Sergio Aguero has had a hand in 11 goals in 10 Premier League games against West Brom, scoring seven and creating four more. He has averaged a goal or assist every 63 minutes.
  • Leroy Sane has been involved in nine goals in his last six Premier League games for the club, with five goals and four assists.
