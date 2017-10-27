Crystal Palace v West Ham United

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has scored in each of the last four Premier League matches against Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are assessing the fitness of James McArthur and Lee Chung-yong, who have both been receiving treatment this week.

Christian Benteke remains injured and is not scheduled to return for at least another four weeks.

West Ham continue to be without injured trio James Collins, Michail Antonio and Diafro Sakho.

Andre Ayew is among those pushing for a recall after impressing against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "West Ham were narrow 1-0 winners in this fixture 12 months ago and we can expect a keenly-fought encounter this weekend in front of a noisy full house at Selhurst Park.

"Wednesday's Carabao Cup comeback win at Wembley over Tottenham was a major boost for the Hammers and their beleaguered manager Slaven Bilic, but it won't mean much if they slip up again here.

"Palace saw off the champions Chelsea, and deservedly so, in their last home match. If they can play to that level on something like a consistent basis, they'll soon start moving up the table."

Twitter: @SimonBrotheron

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I think there is a belief which is growing, there is a faith in what they are trying to do as a team.

"Training sessions are one thing, though, matches on a Saturday are a different thing. We're not judged on how well we do in training, we're judged on winning on Saturday or not."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace were unlucky to lose at Newcastle in their last game - they had enough of the play, and enough chances, to take something from the game but could not convert any of them.

If the Eagles play like that again, they will get something out of this one.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro v England cricketers Moeen Ali & James Anderson

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only one of the last six Premier League meetings between the clubs, losing four.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last four league matches with Palace (W3, D1).

The Hammers earned a league double over the Eagles last season, with Manuel Lanzini scoring the only goal at Selhurst Park last October.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost 12 of their last 14 league matches, failing to score in any of those defeats.

The Eagles have been beaten in 29 league matches in 2017, failing to score in 17 of them.

This is the third occasion that Palace have started a top-flight season with one win and eight defeats in their opening nine league matches.

They are the only Premier League side yet to keep a clean sheet.

West Ham United

West Ham are winless in five away league matches this season, drawing two and losing three.

Their tally of eight points after nine Premier League matches is their lowest in seven years.

The Hammers have conceded a league-high three penalties, all of which have resulted in goals.

Under Slaven Bilic, West Ham have conceded 18 penalties in the Premier League - four more than any other side.

They have conceded five headed goals this season, more than any other side.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool hat is used to predict the outcome of football matches.