Watford v Stoke City

The injured Roberto Pereyra "will be a big miss" to Watford, says head coach Marco Silva

TEAM NEWS

Watford will be without playmaker Roberto Pereyra on Saturday because of a minor hamstring injury.

Defenders Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Prodl are not yet ready to return, while Isaac Success, Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart remain long-term absentees.

Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi is out with a calf problem and Peter Crouch is a doubt with a back issue.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Tom Edwards are available after recovering from knocks.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "As the side that finished last season immediately above the relegation zone, Watford can consider themselves as the most improved team in the Premier League.

"There was certainly a feeling that they missed an opportunity for another famous win at Chelsea last weekend. It typifies their encouraging progress so far; after all, their only defeats have come against the current league leaders and last season's champions.

"Like Watford, Stoke have succumbed to both Manchester City and Chelsea - but they have lost three additional games too.

"Their heartening displays against Arsenal and Manchester United have long since been forgotten, especially following last Saturday's poor reverse at home to Bournemouth. A greatly improved performance at Vicarage Road now seems a must."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "We achieved our first home win in the last game against Arsenal. It's important. We need to improve and it's a difficult match.

"We need to be patient, organised and need to play with the same confidence as last time.

"We are creating a good connection with the fans because we have shown them what we want. Even when we haven't achieved good results, we show 100% focus and commitment."

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We have been in these situations before. We slipped into the bottom three just before facing Manchester United in my first season here, but went and won that game and ended the season ninth.

"That was the moment that turned our season around, and we need another moment like that. Hopefully it comes this weekend."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am starting to get a bit worried about Stoke, whose problems continued with a home defeat by Bournemouth last week, and Potters boss Mark Hughes badly needs a win.

I don't think he will get it at Watford, though.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke are vying to win four consecutive games against Watford for the first time since 2004.

Watford's only Premier League victory over Stoke was in their first meeting in the competition, a 2-0 away win in October 2015.

The Potters have won five of their past seven visits to Vicarage Road (D1, L1).

Watford

A Watford victory would give them a club record 18 points after 10 games of a top-flight season.

However, they have only kept one clean sheet at home in the league this season, conceding 10 goals in four games.

The Hornets have had 10 different Premier League goalscorers this season, the same number as Manchester City.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored four goals from four shots on target in the Premier League.

Richarlison has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Watford player this season, with three goals and two assists.

Daryl Janmaat and Etienne Capoue could both make their 100th Premier League appearance this weekend.

Stoke City

Stoke City have eight points from nine league games this season, which is just one point more than their worst start to a Premier League season at this stage in 2008-09.

The Potters have the division's worst defensive record, with 20 goals conceded.

They have won just one of their last 12 Premier League away games (D3, L8).

Peter Crouch has scored three goals in just two Premier League starts against Watford.

Mame Biram Diouf could become the first Stoke player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches.

Diouf has registered three goals in eight games this season, two more than he managed in 27 league games last season.

Darren Fletcher could make his 101st consecutive Premier League appearance, the longest current run in the competition.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

