Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield forward Elias Kachunga has overcome a back problem, so head coach David Wagner may name the same side which defeated Manchester United.

Fellow attacker Colin Quaner is also in contention after recovering from a calf injury but Kasey Palmer, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain out.

Georginio Wijnaldum is available for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Tottenham with a minor knee problem.

Boss Jurgen Klopp may alter his defence after Sunday's chastening 4-1 defeat.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren, who requires medication in order to play through the pain barrier, only lasted 31 minutes against Spurs and may lose his starting spot, as could goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner are close friends, having played and coached in Germany together, and it is a former manager who forever binds these clubs together.

"The great Bill Shankly won three Championships, two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup in his 15 years on Merseyside and moved there after resigning as Huddersfield boss in December 1959 - just days after they beat Liverpool.

"The Terriers haven't beaten them since but, as they demonstrated against Manchester United, Wagner's side are history makers and will relish the chance to bloody the nose of another Premier League giant.

"Liverpool, and particularly Klopp, cannot afford any such embarrassment."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner on facing Jurgen Klopp: "It's extraordinary, yes it is, because he's my best friend and he's the manager of Liverpool.

"But I think the real important and extraordinary story is Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in the Premier League in a competitive game. I think nobody should forget this.

"I don't know for how many years, the last time this football club was able to play at Anfield in a competitive game. This is the big story for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield were fantastic against United, and got exactly what they deserved - but I am expecting to see a reaction from Liverpool, which is why I am backing them again.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 league and cup games against Huddersfield (W7, D3).

Huddersfield's last top-flight win - and top-flight goals - at Anfield came in a 3-1 victory on 6 March 1954. Gerry Burrell scored twice, with Tommy Cavanagh also on target. Liverpool were relegated that season after finishing bottom of the table.

This will be the first league meeting between the sides since 1972 and the first competitive encounter since the Reds won 2-0 away from home in the FA Cup third round in December 1999.

Liverpool

The Reds have conceded 16 goals, their worst record at this stage of a league season since 1964 when they leaked 20 in their first nine matches.

However, only one of the 16 Premier League goals they have conceded has come at Anfield. Only Manchester United have a better defensive record at home this term prior to the weekend.

Liverpool's only defeat in their last 42 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides came against Blackpool in October 2010 (W32, D9).

They have lost just one of their last 15 home games in all competitions (W8, D6) - a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on 23 April.

The Reds could lose back-to-back league matches for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield can become only the fourth newly-promoted side to defeat both Liverpool and Manchester United in the same Premier League season, and the first since Portsmouth in 2003-04.

Victory against United last weekend was Huddersfield's first win in seven league games.

The win at Crystal Palace on the opening day is their only victory in their last 19 top-flight away games (D6, L12).

Including play-off games, Aaron Mooy has had a hand in 10 league goals for Huddersfield in 2017 (four goals and six assists) - four more than any other Terriers player.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.