Motherwell v Hibernian

Motherwell have no fresh injury problems before Saturday's Premiership encounter against Hibernian.

Stephen Robinson has some selection dilemmas after resting four players for Wednesday's win over Dundee.

Craig Tanner, Elliott Frear, Gael Bigirimana and Alex Fisher all came in while Louis Moult, Allan Campbell, Chris Cadden and Andy Rose may return.

Hibs' Danny Swanson, Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine remain out while Anthony Stokes is rated 50-50.

Stokes missed Tuesday's victory over Hearts.

Match stats

Although the Steelmen are unbeaten in their last six top-flight encounters against Hibs (W4 D2), each of the last two have been drawn.

Hibernian have only managed to win one of their last five visits to Fir Park, losing the other four including each of the last two; they have never lost three consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Motherwell.

Motherwell have won four of their last five league games at Fir Park (L1), keeping three clean sheets during that spell.

Hibs meanwhile have managed to win only two of their last 14 games away from home (D6 L6), though they are unbeaten across their last five (W2 D3).

The Steelmen have scored 16 goals this season - 15 of those have been scored by Englishmen.

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear: "You can tell from the squad of players we have got first-team players throughout the squad, so when you get called upon you have to take your chance.

"The lads have been superb since I've been out the side, so I can't go into the gaffer and say I should be playing.

"I had a very frustrating month. September was a bit of a weird one for me. I had concussion, ear infection, tore my groin. But hopefully I'm over that now and I got my first 90 minutes of the season so hopefully I can kick on now.

"I just want to forget about that now and kick on for the next three games before the [League Cup] final."