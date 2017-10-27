Celtic v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Defenders Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko also miss Saturday's Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock, but the latter is back in training.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has no fresh injuries for the visit to Celtic Park.

Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Steven Smith remain out for the visitors.

If Celtic avoid defeat they will equal their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games unbeaten.

That record ended with a 2-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock on 21 April, 1917.

Match stats

Celtic have lost none of their last 15 league games against Killie, scoring 42 goals in those games (W13 D2) and winning each of their last five in a row. They last suffered defeat back in October 2012 (2-0).

That win five years ago is Kilmarnock's only victory at Celtic Park in 30 attempts in the Scottish Premiership, losing 25 and drawing four of the other 29.

Celtic's victory at Aberdeen last time out stretched their unbeaten league run to 49 games (W43 D6).

Killie have won just one of their previous 12 Scottish Premiership games (D4 L7), and have managed just one clean sheet across their last 14.

Celtic are yet to concede during the first 30 minutes of a game during this campaign - the earliest they have conceded was in the 39th minute against St Johnstone, courtesy of Steven MacLean.

Pre-match quotes

Celtic defender/midfielder Nir Bitton: "We try to set the bar high all the time. It doesn't matter if we play against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock or Bayern Munich, we try to set it higher each time.

"The game against Aberdeen was very good and I think we showed everyone what we're capable of.

"We go into the game tomorrow and we want to win another game and keep first place. All the things around it is for the newspapers and the media to focus on.

"We try to concentrate on every game and try to win every game. We don't think about breaking our unbeaten run. We go into every game to show everyone we are Celtic."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "Celtic's record over the last few years speaks for itself.

"At this moment in time they are probably on a different level to teams in Scotland. You have to be realistic about it.

"It is our job as coaches, managers, players of opposition teams to close the gap and make it more difficult for Celtic.

"It is going to be a very difficult game for us and we have to go there with a little bit of confidence and ambition and try to make it as difficult an afternoon as possible for Celtic."