Partick Thistle v St Johnstone

Partick Thistle are without midfielder Stuart Bannigan for around four weeks following knee surgery.

He joins Christie Elliott, Abdul Osman, Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya on the sidelines, while new signing Martin Woods is short of match fitness but Andy McCarthy could return.

St Johnstone hope Michael O'Halloran will be fit after he limped off during the midweek draw with Ross County.

Liam Gordon is available following a shoulder injury.

Match stats

The Jags are currently enduring a three-game losing streak against St Johnstone in 2017, losing each game 1-0.

However, since the start of the 2015-16 season, these sides have identical records against one another in the league; four wins each, eight goals scored and eight goals conceded in eight encounters.

Thistle have won only one of their last 17 Scottish Premiership matches (D5 L11), though that one win did come in their latest home game against Dundee (2-1).

St Johnstone have won one of their last eight league games (D3 L4), and have lost three in a row on their travels.

Partick Thistle have conceded more goals from outside the box (4) than any other side in the division.

Pre-match quotes

New Partick Thistle signing Martin Woods: "I've not played since the end of May, so it would be a big ask for Saturday, but if the manager asks me, I'm eager to get involved.

"But if he thinks I need to get some fitness in, I would agree with that.

"I keep on top of my fitness, I'm not too bad but still a wee bit behind the boys. I can catch up quite quickly, I'm naturally quite fit but the boys have been playing games so with the international break coming up, it will allow me to get a little bit of fitness and get on with things.

"I can't wait for December because I feel I'll be right up to speed by then."

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "I don't think the table is a true reflection of Thistle's qualities. If you look at their squad they still have guys who can hurt you. They even had guys like Chris Erskine on the bench the other night so that shows their strength.

"They'll take a lot of positives from their first win over Dundee and the draw with Hamilton in midweek. They'll be feeling good about themselves now.

"As always in the games with Thistle the first goal will be crucial and we just have to hope we get it.

"It was good to get the clean sheet [against Ross County on Tuesday]. We created a few good chances at the other end but we're just missing that wee spark right now.

"You could see there was more steel about us and we were determined not to concede. We've always played off that basis that we're hard to beat but also capable of winning games because we've got players who can create chances.

"Now we've got the clean sheet let's go build on that by seeing if we can win a game.

"But everyone is relaxed. Looking back across the last 11 games if you had offered us this start to this position, it wouldn't be far off where we should be. We're still on course for what we did last season."