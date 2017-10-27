Dundee v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

Dundee boss Neil McCann has Kerr Waddell ready to stand in for Darren O'Dea in defence if the captain does not recover from a head knock.

McCann may rotate his side, with A-Jay Leitch-Smith likely to come back in and Scott Allan hoping to be involved.

Hamilton hope defender Xavier Tomas will be fit, after he limped off with hamstring trouble in midweek.

Danny Redmond, Georgios Sarris, Grant Gillespie and Ali Crawford are all nearing comebacks.

However, a January return is more likely for Michael Devlin.

Match stats

Dundee have lost three consecutive Scottish Premiership games against Hamilton without scoring a goal.

Indeed, the Accies are unbeaten in their last three league visits to Dens Park (W2 D1), conceding just once.

Dundee have now lost three league games in a row.

Hamilton have failed to win any of their last eight Scottish Premiership matches (D2 L6), despite only failing to score in one of those matches.

The Dee have conceded in 13 consecutive home league games. Since the current format of the competition began in 1998-99, they have conceded in 14 home league games in a row only once (December 2015).

Pre-match quotes

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "The style of football has been pleasing without getting results.

"That clearly has to change, because of course I want to play in a certain style, but winning games of football is the most important thing and I want to do that on Saturday.

"What's most important is winning games of football, but the style of play is providing us I believe with a lot more opportunities to win those games but we need to start taking chances, that's clear.

"We played direct against them (in the 3-0 defeat earlier this season), and that's something that's come into my thoughts. We should have won the game, but we didn't and that's something that can't continue to happen.

"We all know the dangers in the game but I'm not frightened of the job.

"There's no fear in it for me. I have quite a young team here and there's no fear here to stop us playing the way we play.

"With that comes a responsibility to get results, and I'm not ignorant to the fact that you can come under pressure (if you don't do that)."

Hamilton defender Alex Gogic: "We have good memories against Dundee and we can fall back on them.

"That's something we can be confident about. Hopefully we can do the same on Saturday.

"However, every game is a new game so we need to be focused and try to cut out the mistakes."