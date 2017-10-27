Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Kenny Miller at Rangers training on Friday

Rangers play their first match since manager Pedro Caixinha's dismissal without suspended defender Bruno Alves.

And interim manager Graeme Murty has confirmed striker and club vice-captain Kenny Miller will be in the squad.

Miller was left out of the squad after a fall-out with Caixinha, while Ryan Jack is available after the club appealed against his recent red card.

Hearts are likely to be without midfielders Don Cowie and Arnaud Djoum for the match at Murrayfield.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace is currently injured, while midfielder Graham Dorrans limped off during the midweek 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Jack was sent off towards the end of that match but the club's appeal will not be heard until after Saturday's game, leaving the midfielder free to play in Edinburgh.

