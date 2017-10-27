Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:30Rangers
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller at Rangers training on Friday

Rangers play their first match since manager Pedro Caixinha's dismissal without suspended defender Bruno Alves.

And interim manager Graeme Murty has confirmed striker and club vice-captain Kenny Miller will be in the squad.

Miller was left out of the squad after a fall-out with Caixinha, while Ryan Jack is available after the club appealed against his recent red card.

Hearts are likely to be without midfielders Don Cowie and Arnaud Djoum for the match at Murrayfield.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace is currently injured, while midfielder Graham Dorrans limped off during the midweek 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Jack was sent off towards the end of that match but the club's appeal will not be heard until after Saturday's game, leaving the midfielder free to play in Edinburgh.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian12:30RangersRangers
  • AberdeenAberdeen15:00Ross CountyRoss County
  • CelticCeltic15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • DundeeDundee15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00HibernianHibernian
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
View all Scottish Premiership fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic108202451926
2Aberdeen10721169723
3Motherwell106131611519
4Rangers105322112918
5Hibernian104421513216
6St Johnstone114341315-215
7Hearts114341012-215
8Ross County113261017-711
9Hamilton112271421-78
10Dundee112271120-98
11Kilmarnock10145814-67
12Partick Thistle111461019-97
View full Scottish Premiership table

