Aberdeen v Ross County

Aberdeen have Ryan Christie back in their squad to play Ross County after being unable to face parent club Celtic in the midweek defeat.

The Dons have no injury concerns.

A thigh injury could keep goalkeeper Scott Fox out of the County team.

He had to be helped from the pitch during the Staggies' 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Tuesday and he is set for a scan to find out the extent of the injury, with Aaron McCarey set to claim a starting spot.

Midfielder Christopher Routis continues to struggle with hamstring issues, while strikers Craig Curran and Billy Mckay are hoping for more involvement off the bench.

Match stats

Aberdeen have won six of their last seven home games against Ross County in the league (L1), including each of the last two.

These sides have not played out a draw in the top-flight in any of their last 11 meetings (Aberdeen winning eight to Ross County's three).

Aberdeen's loss to Celtic last time out was their first defeat in 12 (W9 D2) - the last team they lost to before their unbeaten run was also Celtic.

In the Staggies' previous two away games they earned successive clean sheets for the first time since September 2016.

The Dons have scored more headed goals (6) than any other side in the division. Half of those headers were scored by Adam Rooney.

Pre-match quotes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Owen has done well there. They will be quite pleased and in a decent frame of mind, but it's important we try and impose ourselves on the game and make it as uncomfortable as possible.

"Owen was always a good influence. You can always learn from all your managers.

"(He) was a team-mate at (Dundee) United and my manager at St Johnstone. I loved playing under him and I know the players will be enjoying playing under him at the minute at Ross County.

"He's very big on morale and instilling confidence, and has shown how good a manager he is at other clubs."

Ross County defender Sean Kelly: "I think they'll just be out for the three points, the same as us. I don't think it [speculation linking McInnes to Rangers] will have any bearing on the occasion.

"I don't think it will affect him or the team, it's just speculation. I think they'll just have their minds focused on the game.

"It might be more difficult with the result they had in the week. They'll probably come out of the traps flying so it will be a good game.

"We're both without a win (this week) so we'll be going out to win the game, and from the result (against Celtic) it makes them more dangerous - kind of like a wounded animal if you like - so it's always going to be hard."