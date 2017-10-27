League Two
Notts County15:00Newport
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Newport County

Adam Collin
Adam Collin will be assessed before the trip to Newport

Goalkeeper Adam Collin (knee) faces a fitness test but either he or Ross Fitzsimons will replace Branislav Pindroch between the posts for Notts.

Matt Tootle, Richard Duffy, Ryan Yates, Jorge Grant, Shola Ameobi and Jon Stead are also expected to be restored.

Skipper Joss Labadie and Calum Jahraldo-Martin are both out with hamstring injuries for the hosts, but midfielder Robbie Willmott is available after recovering from a knee problem.

Paul Hayes remains unavailable.

Saturday 28th October 2017

  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00BarnetBarnet
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • LutonLuton Town15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00StevenageStevenage
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1594234122231
2Notts County159332516930
3Accrington159242618829
4Exeter159242217529
5Wycombe157532822626
6Newport157442315825
7Swindon158162118325
8Coventry15735148624
9Stevenage157352424024
10Lincoln City156541614223
11Cambridge157261616023
12Grimsby156451921-222
13Mansfield155642120121
14Cheltenham156272020020
15Colchester155462020019
16Carlisle155462021-119
17Crewe155281522-717
18Yeovil154472129-816
19Crawley154381216-415
20Barnet153571820-214
21Port Vale154291620-414
22Morecambe153571220-814
23Forest Green153391432-1812
24Chesterfield1522111329-168
