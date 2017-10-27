Notts County v Newport County

Adam Collin will be assessed before the trip to Newport

Goalkeeper Adam Collin (knee) faces a fitness test but either he or Ross Fitzsimons will replace Branislav Pindroch between the posts for Notts.

Matt Tootle, Richard Duffy, Ryan Yates, Jorge Grant, Shola Ameobi and Jon Stead are also expected to be restored.

Skipper Joss Labadie and Calum Jahraldo-Martin are both out with hamstring injuries for the hosts, but midfielder Robbie Willmott is available after recovering from a knee problem.

Paul Hayes remains unavailable.