Rotherham United v Gillingham
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|15
|11
|4
|0
|24
|9
|15
|37
|2
|Wigan
|15
|11
|2
|2
|29
|9
|20
|35
|3
|Bradford
|15
|8
|3
|4
|24
|18
|6
|27
|4
|Charlton
|14
|8
|3
|3
|22
|16
|6
|27
|5
|Rotherham
|15
|8
|1
|6
|28
|19
|9
|25
|6
|Blackburn
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|10
|9
|23
|7
|Oxford Utd
|15
|6
|5
|4
|26
|18
|8
|23
|8
|Scunthorpe
|15
|6
|5
|4
|15
|11
|4
|23
|9
|Blackpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|20
|18
|2
|22
|10
|Peterborough
|14
|6
|3
|5
|24
|21
|3
|21
|11
|Fleetwood
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|23
|0
|21
|12
|Portsmouth
|15
|6
|2
|7
|19
|19
|0
|20
|13
|Southend
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|26
|-7
|20
|14
|Walsall
|15
|4
|7
|4
|21
|23
|-2
|19
|15
|MK Dons
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|6
|0
|9
|23
|29
|-6
|18
|17
|Oldham
|15
|5
|3
|7
|25
|32
|-7
|18
|18
|Rochdale
|15
|3
|7
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|19
|Doncaster
|15
|4
|3
|8
|17
|20
|-3
|15
|20
|Wimbledon
|15
|4
|3
|8
|9
|16
|-7
|15
|21
|Bury
|15
|3
|3
|9
|17
|23
|-6
|12
|22
|Northampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|26
|-14
|12
|23
|Gillingham
|15
|2
|5
|8
|9
|19
|-10
|11
|24
|Plymouth
|15
|2
|4
|9
|11
|23
|-12
|10
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired