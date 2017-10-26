Championship
Burton15:00Ipswich
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

John Brayford
John Brayford has made six Burton appearances since signing permanently from Sheffield United in August
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:15-20:00 BST

Burton Albion defender John Brayford is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the loss to Nottingham Forest.

Fellow defender Ben Turner (knee) should be fit but midfield duo Lucas Akins and Joe Mason (back) are doubts.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi, who has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, as they seek to end a run of three successive defeats.

Emyr Huws is closing on a return from an Achilles problem, but remains unavailable for selection.

SAM's prediction
Home win 33%Draw 29%Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Burton have yet to beat Ipswich in their two previous meetings - both in the Championship last season (L2).
  • Ipswich won 2-1 in this exact fixture last season, courtesy of a goal from Freddie Sears and an own goal from former player Luke Varney.
  • Burton (26) and Ipswich (40) have had 66 shots on target between them this season in the Championship, fewer than three teams have managed alone - Brentford (74), Hull (69) and QPR (68).
  • Burton's goal difference of minus 19 is the worst by a second tier side after 13 games since 2003/04, when Wimbledon - who were relegated at the end of that campaign - had a minus 21 goal difference.
  • The Brewers have given the most minutes to English players in the Championship this season (10,683).
  • Freddie Sears found the net in both fixtures against Burton last season (two goals).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • HullHull City17:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • FulhamFulham15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00DerbyDerby County
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • ReadingReading15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00Bristol CityBristol City
View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired