Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

John Brayford has made six Burton appearances since signing permanently from Sheffield United in August

Burton Albion defender John Brayford is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the loss to Nottingham Forest.

Fellow defender Ben Turner (knee) should be fit but midfield duo Lucas Akins and Joe Mason (back) are doubts.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi, who has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, as they seek to end a run of three successive defeats.

Emyr Huws is closing on a return from an Achilles problem, but remains unavailable for selection.

SAM's prediction Home win 33% Draw 29% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts