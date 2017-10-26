Burton Albion v Ipswich Town
Burton Albion defender John Brayford is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the loss to Nottingham Forest.
Fellow defender Ben Turner (knee) should be fit but midfield duo Lucas Akins and Joe Mason (back) are doubts.
Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi, who has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury, as they seek to end a run of three successive defeats.
Emyr Huws is closing on a return from an Achilles problem, but remains unavailable for selection.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 33%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 38%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton have yet to beat Ipswich in their two previous meetings - both in the Championship last season (L2).
- Ipswich won 2-1 in this exact fixture last season, courtesy of a goal from Freddie Sears and an own goal from former player Luke Varney.
- Burton (26) and Ipswich (40) have had 66 shots on target between them this season in the Championship, fewer than three teams have managed alone - Brentford (74), Hull (69) and QPR (68).
- Burton's goal difference of minus 19 is the worst by a second tier side after 13 games since 2003/04, when Wimbledon - who were relegated at the end of that campaign - had a minus 21 goal difference.
- The Brewers have given the most minutes to English players in the Championship this season (10,683).
- Freddie Sears found the net in both fixtures against Burton last season (two goals).