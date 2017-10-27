Reading v Middlesbrough

Reading captain Paul McShane has made 10 appearances in the Championship this season

Reading will be without striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf) but defender Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift should be fit to start.

Striker Yann Kermorgant is in contention for a return to the squad following hip and groin surgery.

Boro boss Garry Monk will name a strong line-up after making 10 changes in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Monk has no new injury concerns as he looks for a victory to end a run of five league games without a win.

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 28% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Facing a team like Middlesbrough on the run they currently are on can be difficult as they could really go for the result.

"It's the same situation for us, we really need to work hard and dig in deep to get the three points.

"There's pressure on them as a side as they've got the intention to go up this season and they've got the financial means to do that.

"We're going to face a good side, we know that. It's not going to be an easy task, but we're confident in ourselves that we can do well."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk told BBC Radio Tees:

"It's about trying to fight for consistency and using the capabilities we know we have to a better level - I'm sure you'll see us coming out fighting for that on Saturday.

"We have full confidence in these players, in the way that we're working, in how committed we are and I'm sure it will pay dividends for us."

Match facts