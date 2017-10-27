Championship
Reading15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Middlesbrough

Paul McShane
Reading captain Paul McShane has made 10 appearances in the Championship this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:15-20:00 BST

Reading will be without striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf) but defender Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift should be fit to start.

Striker Yann Kermorgant is in contention for a return to the squad following hip and groin surgery.

Boro boss Garry Monk will name a strong line-up after making 10 changes in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Monk has no new injury concerns as he looks for a victory to end a run of five league games without a win.

SAM's prediction
Home win 30%Draw 28%Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Facing a team like Middlesbrough on the run they currently are on can be difficult as they could really go for the result.

"It's the same situation for us, we really need to work hard and dig in deep to get the three points.

"There's pressure on them as a side as they've got the intention to go up this season and they've got the financial means to do that.

"We're going to face a good side, we know that. It's not going to be an easy task, but we're confident in ourselves that we can do well."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk told BBC Radio Tees:

"It's about trying to fight for consistency and using the capabilities we know we have to a better level - I'm sure you'll see us coming out fighting for that on Saturday.

"We have full confidence in these players, in the way that we're working, in how committed we are and I'm sure it will pay dividends for us."

Match facts

  • Reading have alternated between a win and a draw in each of their past five home league matches against Middlesbrough, with the Royals winning the last fixture (W3 D2).
  • Middlesbrough have failed to score in six of their past eight league games against the Royals (W2 D2 L4).
  • Reading's league matches this season have seen just 25 goals scored, fewer than any other Championship side - indeed, Middlesbrough's games have seen only 27, the joint second fewest (along with Norwich).
  • Adama Traore has completed 46 of his 57 dribbles in the Championship this season, more than any other player.
  • The Royals are the only Championship side to score all their goals from inside the box this season (11).
  • Reading have only scored one first half goal in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired