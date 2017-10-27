Cardiff City v Millwall
Cardiff are set to be without striker Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson for the visit of Millwall.
Both players have been out since the international break with ankle injuries, while goalkeeper Lee Camp is sidelined with a groin injury.
Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries following their 2-0 win over Birmingham last Saturday.
Centre-back Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 62%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- There have been just four goals scored in the past six league meetings between Cardiff (3) and Millwall (1).
- The Lions have failed to score in five of those six league fixtures with the Bluebirds, while also keeping four clean sheets in the process.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Millwall (W2 D3), after losing back-to-back games between 2003 and 2005.
- Millwall have not lost any of their last 10 matches in all competitions against sides called City (W5 D5).
- Cardiff have made the highest percentage of their passes in attacking third of the pitch in the Championship this season (48%) - Millwall have made the second highest (44%).
- The Lions have failed to score in five of their last six away league games.