Cardiff City v Millwall

Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock's Cardiff are second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Wolves
Cardiff are set to be without striker Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson for the visit of Millwall.

Both players have been out since the international break with ankle injuries, while goalkeeper Lee Camp is sidelined with a groin injury.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries following their 2-0 win over Birmingham last Saturday.

Centre-back Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

  • There have been just four goals scored in the past six league meetings between Cardiff (3) and Millwall (1).
  • The Lions have failed to score in five of those six league fixtures with the Bluebirds, while also keeping four clean sheets in the process.
  • Cardiff are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Millwall (W2 D3), after losing back-to-back games between 2003 and 2005.
  • Millwall have not lost any of their last 10 matches in all competitions against sides called City (W5 D5).
  • Cardiff have made the highest percentage of their passes in attacking third of the pitch in the Championship this season (48%) - Millwall have made the second highest (44%).
  • The Lions have failed to score in five of their last six away league games.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
