Cardiff City v Millwall

Neil Warnock's Cardiff are second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Wolves

Cardiff are set to be without striker Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson for the visit of Millwall.

Both players have been out since the international break with ankle injuries, while goalkeeper Lee Camp is sidelined with a groin injury.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has no new injury worries following their 2-0 win over Birmingham last Saturday.

Centre-back Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 22% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts