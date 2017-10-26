Championship
Hull17:30Nottm Forest
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Fraizer Campbell
Fraizer Campbell has scored three goals in 10 appearances this season
Hull City have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky could recall midfielder David Meyler after his one-match ban and striker Fraizer Campbell, who came off the bench to score the winner at Barnsley.

Nottingham Forest defenders Danny Fox and Armand Traore are both doubts, meaning the Reds could be without a recognised left-back.

Joe Worrall, who has not started the past two games, could come in.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 27%Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • All 60 previous league games between Hull and Nottingham Forest have been in the second tier of English football, with the Tigers winning 24 (D9 L27).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost five of their past seven games against Hull in league competition (W1 D1).
  • Hull have scored more home goals than any Championship side this season (18) - it is their best return after six home league games in a season since 2003/04 (19 scored).
  • Barrie McKay has assisted more goals from open play (5) than any Championship player so far this campaign.
  • The Tigers have conceded four 90th-minute goals in the league this season, more than any other Championship side.
  • Only Sunderland (7) have conceded more Championship goals in the final fifteen minutes of games this season than Forest (6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

