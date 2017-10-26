Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Fraizer Campbell has scored three goals in 10 appearances this season

Hull City have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky could recall midfielder David Meyler after his one-match ban and striker Fraizer Campbell, who came off the bench to score the winner at Barnsley.

Nottingham Forest defenders Danny Fox and Armand Traore are both doubts, meaning the Reds could be without a recognised left-back.

Joe Worrall, who has not started the past two games, could come in.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 27% Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts