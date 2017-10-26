Hull City v Nottingham Forest
Hull City have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky could recall midfielder David Meyler after his one-match ban and striker Fraizer Campbell, who came off the bench to score the winner at Barnsley.
Nottingham Forest defenders Danny Fox and Armand Traore are both doubts, meaning the Reds could be without a recognised left-back.
Joe Worrall, who has not started the past two games, could come in.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 25%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- All 60 previous league games between Hull and Nottingham Forest have been in the second tier of English football, with the Tigers winning 24 (D9 L27).
- Nottingham Forest have lost five of their past seven games against Hull in league competition (W1 D1).
- Hull have scored more home goals than any Championship side this season (18) - it is their best return after six home league games in a season since 2003/04 (19 scored).
- Barrie McKay has assisted more goals from open play (5) than any Championship player so far this campaign.
- The Tigers have conceded four 90th-minute goals in the league this season, more than any other Championship side.
- Only Sunderland (7) have conceded more Championship goals in the final fifteen minutes of games this season than Forest (6).