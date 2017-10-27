Championship
Norwich15:00Derby
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Derby County

Nelson Oliveira and Mohamed Elneny
Nelson Oliveira (left) is Norwich's leading goalscorer this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:15-20:00 BST

Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) is a doubt for the visit of Derby after playing the full 120 minutes of Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Arsenal.

The Canaries have no new injuries to cope with as they try to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Derby forward Johnny Russell will be assessed before the game after picking up a groin strain in training.

Centre-half Curtis Davies is available despite suffering a shoulder injury in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have found the back of the net in each of their past 16 home league games against Derby, having last failed to score in a 0-0 draw back in March 1978.
  • Derby have won just once in their previous six encounters with Norwich in league competition.
  • James Maddison's three league goals this season have been worth six points to Norwich - only Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Wolves' Diogo Jota (8) have won more points in the Championship.
  • Matej Vydra has scored the winning goal four times for Derby this season - no Championship player has done so more often, Diogo Jota having also hit four.
  • The Canaries have conceded the highest proportion of their goals from outside the box (five of 14 - 36%) in the Championship.
  • Derby have kept clean sheets in their past three league games. The Rams had only kept two clean sheets in three of their previous 23 matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
