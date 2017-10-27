Norwich City v Derby County
Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) is a doubt for the visit of Derby after playing the full 120 minutes of Tuesday's EFL Cup defeat by Arsenal.
The Canaries have no new injuries to cope with as they try to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.
Derby forward Johnny Russell will be assessed before the game after picking up a groin strain in training.
Centre-half Curtis Davies is available despite suffering a shoulder injury in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have found the back of the net in each of their past 16 home league games against Derby, having last failed to score in a 0-0 draw back in March 1978.
- Derby have won just once in their previous six encounters with Norwich in league competition.
- James Maddison's three league goals this season have been worth six points to Norwich - only Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Wolves' Diogo Jota (8) have won more points in the Championship.
- Matej Vydra has scored the winning goal four times for Derby this season - no Championship player has done so more often, Diogo Jota having also hit four.
- The Canaries have conceded the highest proportion of their goals from outside the box (five of 14 - 36%) in the Championship.
- Derby have kept clean sheets in their past three league games. The Rams had only kept two clean sheets in three of their previous 23 matches.