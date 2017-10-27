Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) is doubtful.
Defender Glenn Loovens serves a one-match ban for his sending off in the defeat at Derby.
Barnsley defender Adam Jackson is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the defeat by Hull.
Angus MacDonald could come back in place of Jackson while winger Lloyd Isgrove could make his first appearance this season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won five and lost none of their last eight league matches against Barnsley.
- Barnsley have lost 12 of their last 14 league games against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough (W1 D1).
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored in his last four league games at Hillsborough, scoring five goals.
- The Tykes have won two of their last 19 league matches in Sheffield (D5 L12), winning one against United (1-0 in November 2014) and one against Wednesday (1-0 in February 2009).
- Jordan Rhodes has had a hand in five goals in his last five league apps against Barnsley (four goals, one assist).
- Only Burton (189) have had fewer touches in the opposition box than Barnsley (208) in the Championship this season.