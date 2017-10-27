Championship
Sheff Wed12:30Barnsley
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley

Glenn Loovens
Glenn Loovens was sent off after four minutes in the defeat by Derby
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:15-20:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) is doubtful.

Defender Glenn Loovens serves a one-match ban for his sending off in the defeat at Derby.

Barnsley defender Adam Jackson is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the defeat by Hull.

Angus MacDonald could come back in place of Jackson while winger Lloyd Isgrove could make his first appearance this season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 57%Draw 23%Away win 20%

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won five and lost none of their last eight league matches against Barnsley.
  • Barnsley have lost 12 of their last 14 league games against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough (W1 D1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has scored in his last four league games at Hillsborough, scoring five goals.
  • The Tykes have won two of their last 19 league matches in Sheffield (D5 L12), winning one against United (1-0 in November 2014) and one against Wednesday (1-0 in February 2009).
  • Jordan Rhodes has had a hand in five goals in his last five league apps against Barnsley (four goals, one assist).
  • Only Burton (189) have had fewer touches in the opposition box than Barnsley (208) in the Championship this season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th October 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

