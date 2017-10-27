Sunderland v Bristol City

Simon Grayson has won just three of 16 games in all competitions as Sunderland manager, all of which came in August

Sunderland will assess Marc Wilson (groin), Ty Browning and Jonny Williams (both hamstring) as they try to end their 11-game winless run in the Championship against Bristol City.

Defender Paddy McNair is still recovering from knee ligament damage.

Bristol City should have Korey Smith (hamstring), Nathan Baker (knee) and Bobby Reid (ankle) all back fit again.

Famara Diedhiou (knee) is doubtful after going off in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace.

The Senegal striker, who has scored six goals so far this season, had a scan on the injury earlier this week.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 28% Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It is a Premier League stadium. Sunderland are a team in transition. I'm sure, given time, Simon Grayson will probably get a promotion with Sunderland.

"But at the moment they are very low on confidence and they're in the bottom three. They're a wounded animal as far as we're concerned.

"Their forward line is very, very dangerous and will give any team is this division problems."

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"I'm frustrated because we're doing everything we can to make this city and this football club proud again.

"We need to make sure we don't get really despondent. I think there's a really positive attitude on the training ground and in some aspects of the performances.

"That will go a long way to bringing a more positive atmosphere in the long run."

Match facts