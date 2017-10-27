Sunderland v Bristol City
Sunderland will assess Marc Wilson (groin), Ty Browning and Jonny Williams (both hamstring) as they try to end their 11-game winless run in the Championship against Bristol City.
Defender Paddy McNair is still recovering from knee ligament damage.
Bristol City should have Korey Smith (hamstring), Nathan Baker (knee) and Bobby Reid (ankle) all back fit again.
Famara Diedhiou (knee) is doubtful after going off in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace.
The Senegal striker, who has scored six goals so far this season, had a scan on the injury earlier this week.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It is a Premier League stadium. Sunderland are a team in transition. I'm sure, given time, Simon Grayson will probably get a promotion with Sunderland.
"But at the moment they are very low on confidence and they're in the bottom three. They're a wounded animal as far as we're concerned.
"Their forward line is very, very dangerous and will give any team is this division problems."
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Newcastle:
"I'm frustrated because we're doing everything we can to make this city and this football club proud again.
"We need to make sure we don't get really despondent. I think there's a really positive attitude on the training ground and in some aspects of the performances.
"That will go a long way to bringing a more positive atmosphere in the long run."
Match facts
- This will be the first league meeting between the two sides since a second-tier game in February 1999 when the Black Cats won 1-0 away from home.
- Bristol City haven't won away at Sunderland since March 1992, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Andrew Cole and Wayne Allison (x2).
- Aiden McGeady has scored four Championship goals this season, with all four coming from outside the box - more than any other player in the division has managed.
- Jamie Paterson has created more chances than any other player in the Championship this season (33), registering five assists.
- James Vaughan has scored three goals in three league games against Bristol City.
- Sunderland have fallen behind in 10 of their 13 league matches this season, drawing four and losing six of those games. The Black Cats haven't won from behind since November 2016 (2-1 away at Bournemouth), falling behind in 30 games since (D6 L24).