Championship
Fulham15:00Bolton
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Bolton Wanderers

Tom Cairney
Tom Cairney's last start for Fulham came in the 2-0 win at Ipswich on 26 August
Fulham will assess midfielder Stefan Johansen (groin) while captain Tom Cairney is pushing to make his first start since August after knee trouble.

Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remain sidelined.

Will Buckley could feature for Bolton after recovering from a calf injury, but Chris Taylor and Reece Burke remain unavailable because of injury.

There are no other injury concerns for the Trotters, who will remain bottom of the Championship even if they win.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost just once in their last 14 league clashes with Bolton (W8 D5) - losing 3-1 at the Macron Stadium in February 2015.
  • Indeed, Bolton haven't beaten Fulham at Craven Cottage in the league since November 1992, losing 11 of their 15 trips there since then (D4), failing to score more than a single goal in any of those matches (nine goals total).
  • Bolton have failed to score in seven of their last nine league games against Fulham.
  • Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen has been involved in five goals in his last seven league games (four goals, one assist).
  • Bolton, who've lost their last four away league games without scoring a goal, haven't lost five away games in a row without scoring since March 1989 (a run of six).
  • Fulham have only kept one home Championship clean sheet in 2017, a joint-low of teams to play in the second tier in both last season and 2017-18, along with Burton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

