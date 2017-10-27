Championship
Preston15:00Brentford
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Brentford

Sean Maguire
Sean Maguire has scored three goals for Preston this season since joining from Cork City in the summer
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:15-20:00 BST

Preston striker Sean Maguire could make a return against Brentford after missing last weekend's game.

Defender Marnick Vermijl is also in contention, but midfielder Alan Browne is serving a one-match ban after picking up a red card against Wolves.

Brentford's Lewis Macleod and Sergi Canos are edging closer to full fitness after featuring for the club's B team against Inter Milan in midweek.

Left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Alan Judge (both knee) remain out.

Match facts

  • Preston's 4-2 victory in this exact fixture last season ended a run of eight games in a row without a win against the Bees.
  • Brentford have kept just one clean sheet in their 25 league trips to Deepdale, which came when they won 3-0 in December 2013.
  • Preston forward Jordan Hugill has committed 46 fouls in the Championship this season, 16 more than any other player.
  • The Bees have had 39 more shots than any other Championship side this season (234).
  • No player has scored more direct free-kick goals in the Championship this season than Preston's Josh Harrop (2, level with Fulham's Stefan Johansen).
  • French striker Neal Maupay has scored in three of his four league substitute appearances for Brentford this season (three goals in 66 minutes as a sub) but is yet to find the net in nine starts (0 goals in 752 minutes).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

