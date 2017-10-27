Preston North End v Brentford
Preston striker Sean Maguire could make a return against Brentford after missing last weekend's game.
Defender Marnick Vermijl is also in contention, but midfielder Alan Browne is serving a one-match ban after picking up a red card against Wolves.
Brentford's Lewis Macleod and Sergi Canos are edging closer to full fitness after featuring for the club's B team against Inter Milan in midweek.
Left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Alan Judge (both knee) remain out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston's 4-2 victory in this exact fixture last season ended a run of eight games in a row without a win against the Bees.
- Brentford have kept just one clean sheet in their 25 league trips to Deepdale, which came when they won 3-0 in December 2013.
- Preston forward Jordan Hugill has committed 46 fouls in the Championship this season, 16 more than any other player.
- The Bees have had 39 more shots than any other Championship side this season (234).
- No player has scored more direct free-kick goals in the Championship this season than Preston's Josh Harrop (2, level with Fulham's Stefan Johansen).
- French striker Neal Maupay has scored in three of his four league substitute appearances for Brentford this season (three goals in 66 minutes as a sub) but is yet to find the net in nine starts (0 goals in 752 minutes).