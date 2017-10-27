Preston North End v Brentford

From the section

Sean Maguire has scored three goals for Preston this season since joining from Cork City in the summer

Preston striker Sean Maguire could make a return against Brentford after missing last weekend's game.

Defender Marnick Vermijl is also in contention, but midfielder Alan Browne is serving a one-match ban after picking up a red card against Wolves.

Brentford's Lewis Macleod and Sergi Canos are edging closer to full fitness after featuring for the club's B team against Inter Milan in midweek.

Left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Alan Judge (both knee) remain out.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 28% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts