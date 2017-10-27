Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers
QPR left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt while centre-back Steven Caulker is short of match fitness.
Fellow defenders Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) and captain Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns after their midweek EFL League Cup exit on penalties to Premier League pacesetters Manchester City.
There are five joint Championship top scorers, on seven goals, and Wolves have two, Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota.
Bonatini has only scored one of those seven away from home - but he is expected to figure as Wolves go in search of a 10th win in 14 games this season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 49%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have won just one of their last 13 league matches against Wolves at Loftus Road - 1-0 in December 2008 courtesy of a Martin Rowlands goal.
- Wolves have lost just one of their last eight league games played in London - and are unbeaten in their last four visits to the capital.
- Only Brentford (129) have had more shots in home Championship games this season than QPR (112).
- Leo Bonatini has scored seven league goals this season - three with his right foot and three with his left foot. But he has scored only once away from home.
- The Hoops have lost 10 points from leading positions this season. Only Brentford (14) have dropped more.