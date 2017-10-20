BBC Sport - West Ham 0-3 Brighton: Chris Hughton pleased with 'outstanding' performance
Hughton pleased with 'outstanding' Brighton
- From the section Football
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he is pleased with an "outstanding" performance from his side after a 3-0 victory against West Ham - the club's first away win in the Premier League.
