Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he is pleased with an "outstanding" performance from his side after a 3-0 victory against West Ham - the club's first away win in the Premier League.

Watch all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday and Match of the Day 2, Sunday both on BBC One at 22:30 BST.

