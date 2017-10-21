Non-league: South Korean officials take charge of Manchester League game

The South Korean officials line up with Old Alts and Stockport Georgians before kick-off

It may be the 11th tier of English football but the Manchester League went international on Saturday.

Three South Korean match officials visiting the UK for training asked if they could take charge of a game while they were here.

The trio were given permission by the league to take charge of Old Alts' Premier Division game versus Stockport Georgians.

"It's something that's obviously a first for the Manchester League. It's come about thanks to their relationship with the FA," the league's press and media officer Simon Harrison told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's on a two-year cycle and we invite them over here and they do lots of training and practice games. They sent a request in to us to allow them to officiate one of our games, so we said 'yeah, go for it'."

The game was moved from Old Alts' home to a pitch at their hotel at Mottram Hall Park just outside Manchester, which is where the German national team stayed and trained during the European Championships in 1996.

"They're level three referees so they are a higher standard of referees than those which would usually officiate in the Manchester League," Harrison continued.

"They did a lot of the training and sessions at their hotel and spent a lot of down time there so it would only fall into place if the game was played there as well."

The game was almost postponed due to bad weather, but ended in a 3-3 draw after a full 90 minutes.