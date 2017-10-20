BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: I will not 'moan or cry' about injuries

Mourinho will not 'moan or cry' about injuries

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not 'moan or cry' about any injury concerns.

United will be without the likes of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo when they travel to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST).

