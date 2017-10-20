BBC Sport - Ronald Koeman: 'I'm still the man' for Everton

'I'm still the man' for Everton - Koeman

Ronald Koeman says he is still the man to manage Everton but admits people at the club are a 'little bit worried' about their current run of form.

Everton are just two points above Premier League relegation zone in 16th place and sit bottom of their Europa League group after three matches.

