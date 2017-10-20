Spartak Moscow: Uefa disciplines club for racist behaviour at Liverpool game

Spartak will have to close up to 500 seats and display a banner at their next European home game

Uefa has ordered the partial closure of Spartak Moscow's stadium in their next European home match as punishment for racist behaviour by supporters.

Europe's governing body has also ordered the club to display a banner on the empty seats reading "#EqualGame".

Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings after Liverpool alleged fans at the Spartak Academy made monkey chants towards Reds winger Bobby Adekanye.

The incident occurred at a Uefa Youth League game in Moscow on 26 September.

Adekanye, 18, a Nigeria-born Dutch youth international, came on as a 58th-minute substitute in the match.

The Russian side have now been ordered to close at least 500 seats for their next home match in a Uefa competition and display a banner covering this section of the stadium.

They have also been fined 33,000 euros (£29,480) in relation to three charges for offences which took place during the 1-1 draw in their Champions League game against Liverpool later the same day.

The charges were in relation to illicit banners and chants, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.

Last month, Spartak were fined 60,000 euros (£52,664) for a firework incident during their Champions League match at Slovenian side Maribor on 13 September.

They were also banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away match - in Sevilla on 1 November.