James Alabi: Dover sign Tranmere Rovers striker on loan
Dover Athletic have signed Tranmere Rovers striker James Alabi on loan until January.
The 22-year-old has failed to score in his nine National League appearances for Rovers since his move to Prenton Park from Chester in the summer.
Former Stoke trainee Alabi, an England C international, scored 17 league goals for the Blues last season.
He is available to make his debut for Dover against Maidenhead United at Crabble on Saturday.