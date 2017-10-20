James Alabi: Dover sign Tranmere Rovers striker on loan

James Alabi has started four league games for Tranmere this season

Dover Athletic have signed Tranmere Rovers striker James Alabi on loan until January.

The 22-year-old has failed to score in his nine National League appearances for Rovers since his move to Prenton Park from Chester in the summer.

Former Stoke trainee Alabi, an England C international, scored 17 league goals for the Blues last season.

He is available to make his debut for Dover against Maidenhead United at Crabble on Saturday.