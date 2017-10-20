Chelsea boss Antonio Conte dismisses rumours of unrest over training schedule

Antonio Conte was appointed Chelsea boss in April 2016

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has dismissed suggestions of disgruntlement at the club over his training methods.

Reports have claimed that Blues players are exhausted by Conte's punishing schedule.

However, the Italian coach says the training load is "70% less" than it was during last season's Premier League title-winning campaign.

"I don't know about this," said former Juventus manager Conte, when asked about the media speculation.

More to follow.