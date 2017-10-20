Oxford United: Midfielder Josh Ruffels signs new contract

Oxford United midfielder Josh Ruffels
Josh Ruffels recently made his 100th appearance for Oxford United

Oxford United midfielder Josh Ruffels has signed a new long-term contract with the League One club.

The 23-year-old has committed to a new deal keeping him at the Kassam Stadium until 2019-20, with the option to add a further year.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

Ruffels recently made his 100th appearance for the U's after initially joining from Coventry City in 2013 as a development squad member.

